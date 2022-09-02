LG launches ‘drug-free J&K’ campaign

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha kick-started a month-long drug de-addiction campaign here on Thursday and said efforts were underway to put an end to the smuggling of narcotic substances from across the border.

He sought cooperation of all sections of society for the success of the ‘Nasha Mukt’ campaign and lauded security forces personnel for their alertness and the seizure of huge quantity of smuggled drugs in the Union Territory.

“In my Independence Day speech, I have talked about making J&K fear free, corruption free, drug free and employable. These are my four pledges and given the rising graph of drug menace, it was taken up on priority,” Sinha told reporters.

He said the social welfare and health departments are already working to ensure a “Nasha Mukt J&K” (drug-free Jammu and Kashmir) along with the local police who are also running a good number of de-addiction centres.

Seeking support of all sections of society for the success of the month-long campaign, he said, “Every one has to make his contribution and support the efforts of the administration to achieve the goal of a drug-free J&K.”

Asked about continuous attempts by Pakistan to push narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir, he said there has been a large seizure of drugs compared to previous years and we will continue our efforts to ensure that such type of activities do not take place.

The security forces are fully alert to the challenge and more arrangements will be made to stop smuggling (of narcotics from Pakistan), Sinha said.

He said it is the responsibility of the government to ensure rehabilitation and treatment of those who have fallen victim to the menace of drugs.

Addressing the gathering, the lieutenant governor said the administration has adopted a zero tolerance policy against drug dealers and drug traffickers.

“It is the collective responsibility of the society to join this fight against drug menace, he said.

He said it is not difficult for police to identify drug peddlers and nab them before they hand over the contraband to buyers.

Sinha also called for strict punishment to those involved in the drug smuggling and trafficking.

—PTI

