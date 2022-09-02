J&K reports 152 fresh covid-19 cases, no death

Srinagar; Jammu and Kashmir reported 52 fresh covid-19 cases while there was no death due to the virus during the last 24 hours, officials said on Friday.

They said that 40 cases were reported from Jammu division and 112 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 478083. Among the cases, 173737 are from Jammu division and 304346 from Kashmir Valley.

Providing district wise details of the cases, they said, Jammu reported 27 cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 1, Kathua 0, Samba 3, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 1, Ramban 3, Reasi 0, Srinagar 28, Baramulla 27, Budgam 21, Pulwama 10, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 1, Bandipora 2, Ganderbal 7, Kulgam 9 and Shopian 1.

There was no death due to the virus during the time. So far 4782 people have succumbed to the virus and among them include 2350 from Jammu division and 2432 from the Valley.

Besides, they said, 164 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—35 from Jammu division and 129 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 1039 active cases— 254 in Jammu and 785 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. Also 14096 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered in J&K during the time, they added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print