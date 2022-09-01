Man Posing as SLTC Expert: CBK searches underway in Srinagar, Ganderbal

Srinagar: The Economic Offences Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday carried out searches in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts in connection with a case related a man posing as SLTC expert of J&K Housing Board.

An official said that the searches were underway at both the locations and further details will be shared accordingly.

Pertinent to mention, a case vide FIR No: 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC was registered after a written complaint received from Managing Director J&K Housing Board, wherein it was alleged that the accused Er Hakim Muzamil of Lal Bazar Srinagar was disengaged from J&K Housing Board as State Level Technical Expert (SLTC).

The official said that despite being disengaged he was misrepresenting himself as SLTC expert of J&K Housing Board and misusing the official seal.

CBK had conducted an enquiry into the matter & during probe the allegations leveled had got prima facie established and accordingly Case FIR No. 67/2022 U/S 420, 467, 468,471,120-B IPC was registered—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print