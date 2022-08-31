Sopore Encounter: Another Militant killed, toll reaches 02: Police

Srinagar: One more militant has been in an ongoing gunfight taking toll to two at Bomai area of North Kashmir’s Sopore on Wednesday evening.

The Kashmir Police Zone while giving update on Encounter wrote, ” 01 more militant killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow,”.

Earlier a civilian was also injured during exchange of fire between militants and security forces.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 22RR launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(

