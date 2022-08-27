Residential house damaged, 1 injured in Ganderbal blaze

Ganderbal: A residential house was damaged, while a man was injured in a fire incident in Ramwari area of Gund in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Saturday morning.

An official said that fire broke in the house of Gulzar Ahmed Khan son of Khan Zaman Khan of Ramwari Gund.

He said that the house got damaged in the fire incident, while a man identified as Ashiq Hussain Hajam son of Ghulam Mohammad Hajam also got injured and he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The official said that fire was later controlled by fire tenders—(KNO)

