Mirwaiz stopped outside residence on way to Jama Masjid

Srinagar: The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar expressed strong disdain against the authorities for once again disallowing its incarcerated Chairman and Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq to address the faithful at the historic and central grand mosque after three years.

The Anjuman in a statement said that as soon as Mirwaiz Umar Farooq stepped out of his residence to address the faithful at Jamia, the posse of police and paramilitary forces present outside the gate stopped him and conveyed to him that he cannot move out. Even the journalists present at the far end of the road were stopped and not allowed to meet the Mirwaiz, it said.

Meanwhile a large number of people who had come from across the valley to have a glimpse of their beloved leader and listen to him were once again deeply saddened. They expressed their anger and outrage and strongly protested against the illegal and arbitrary detention of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Anjuman Auqaf termed it strange stating that people are unable to understand the statement of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha who in an interview with foreign media last week claimed that Mirwaiz is neither under detention nor are any restrictions are place upon him. Earlier, Home Minister of India Amit Shah also made similar statements twice in Parliament.

“However, on ground these claims are far from reality as was once again proved today when the Mirwaiz was forcibly stopped at his gate. The fact is that Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir is being kept under continued detention which is extremely sad and condemnable,” the Anjuman said.

