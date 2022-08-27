Land Fraud Case: Crime Branch Kashmir Files Chargesheet Against Patwari, Other Accused In Chadoora

Jammu: The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday produced chargesheet against a patwari (revenue official) and other person in connection with fraudulent mutation of land at Chadoora area of central Kashmir.

Besides cheating and forgery, the two accused persons— Ghulam Rasool Bhat Son-in-law of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Repora Namthal Chadoora and Assadullah Baba (Patwari) son of Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din of Batpora Wathora Patwan—have been accused of criminal conspiracy.

According to a statement , the Crime Branch said that the case (FIR No. 43 of 2015) was filed in 2015 following a written complaint, alleging that Ghulam Rasool Bhat in connivance with revenue officials has “illegally and fraudulently encroached upon the land of the complainant and mutated the land in his name in the revenue records after producing fake and forged power of attorney.”

Subsequently, the Crime branch said, a Preliminary Verification was conducted which culminated in the registration of the case under section 420/511, 468,120-B RPC of Police Station Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir.

“The investigation established that Assadullah Baba (Patwari) in league with Ghulam Rasool Bhat has made false revenue extracts i.e Jamabandi in favour of Ghulam Rasool Bhat U/S 4 & 8 of Agrarian Reforms Act, as such, caused loss to state the exchequer,” the Crime Branch said. The evidence has “substantiated” commission of offence under section 420/511, 468,120-B RPC by the accused persons, it said. Accordingly, the charge sheet was produced in the Court of Sub Judge Chadoora, it added.

