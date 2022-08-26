Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress

Srinagar: In a major development, which could have ramifications on Jammu & Kashmir politics, former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress.

Veteran Congress leader G N Azad has resigned from all party posts including the primary membership.

Azad has sent his resignation letter to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi days after he resigned from the organizational post of Jammu and Kashmir citing health issues.

In his resignation letter, Azad has cited several issues including the organizational election process—(KNO)

