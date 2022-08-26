Dismantle ‘eco-system’ that abets and sustains militancy in JK: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday directed security forces to continue their coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned operations to wipe out militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.

At a review meeting on security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the terrorist eco-system comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorists and separatists campaign to the detriment of the well-being of common man requires to be dismantled.

“Union Home Minister asked security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism. He also said people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces,” an official statement said.

Shah reviewed the working of the security grid and on various actions being taken to reduce the incidents of terrorism over the last few years.

He appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the successful conduct of the Amarnath Yatra this year, which was held after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home minister said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to have a prosperous and peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, and to achieve this, the security forces should strive to make the border and the LoC impregnable.

Once the fear of cross-border movement of terrorists, arms and ammunition is eliminated, the people of Jammu and Kashmir would decisively defeat the proxy war with the help of security forces, he said.

The meeting reviewed the cases registered under the UAPA and it was stressed that the investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation, he said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and senior officials of the central government, the Army, and Jammu Kashmir government attended the meeting.

The security review comes following attacks on security personnel, infiltration bids and killings in the Union Territory.

Three infiltrators were killed by security personnel along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kamalkote sector of Uri on Thursday.

There have been at least three infiltration bids by terrorists from across the border in the last four days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print