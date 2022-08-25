Cast your vote in huge numbers, Omar appeals

NC resolves to contest all 90 Assembly seats, denounces ‘unfair treatment’ in PAGD

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said that to protect J&K’s identity it is imperative for people of J&K to register as voters and vote in large numbers.

The underlying principles guiding the party’s future course of action will be in line with JKNC’s basic stand and policies, Omar said while addressing a provincial committee meeting here at the party headquarters Nawa-e-Subha in Srinagar.

The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles and speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) targeting the JKNC. They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam and denounced the unfair treatment meted out to JKNC in PAGD. The participants demanded immediate course correction from PAGD constituents.

The provincial committee members unanimously resolved that JKNC should prepare and fight all 90 assembly seats.

The Vice President in his response acknowledged the concerns raised by the participants and reiterated that the interest of the people of J&K and JKNC will be safeguarded.

During the hours-long meeting, the functionaries gave their appraisal about the current political situation in their respective areas. The meeting was also marked by threadbare discussions on party affairs and the mounting apprehensions among the public with regards to inclusion of 25 lakh new voters as claimed by J&K’s CEO in a press conference.

Omar said the entire matter begs clarity from the Election Commission of India. “All this has triggered fears of demographic flooding and political disempowerment within the public. We are yet to ascertain if the final electoral rolls are also to include those ordinarily residing voters. Our concerns with regards to requirements for outsiders to get registered continue to remain unmet. The clarity provided by government quarters has failed to address our core concerns on the issue,” he said.

Omar said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are best equipped to defeat these nefarious designs by voting in huge numbers in the forthcoming elections, whenever it’s held. “The remedy lies with our people, who if they choose to vote in huge numbers can thwart these attempts

aimed at disempowering the people of J&K. Therefore people have to make it a point to come out and vote in huge numbers,” he added.

Omar further said that he will discuss the feedback from the meeting with the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

