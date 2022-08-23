Two infiltrators killed along LoC in Rajouri: Army

Rajouri: Army on Tuesday claimed to have killed two infiltrators after foiling an infiltration bid in Pukharni area of Nowshera sector along the Line of Control in Rajouri district.

An official said that army troops deployed near the LoC noticed some suspicious movement last night and opened fire.

He said that in the incident two infiltrators were killed and their bodies are lying near the fence, while attempts are being made to recover them.

Meanwhile, army in a statement said that the reconnaissance of the general area of attempted infiltration site is in progress.

“In reconnaissance by Quadcopter, two bodies of infiltrators have been observed and the area is being scanned further,” army said—(KNO)

