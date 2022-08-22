Mainly dry weather with isolated rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast mainly dry weather with isolated light rain and thundershower over Jammu and Kashmir divisions in next 24 hours.

For subsequent two days, the meteorological department has predicted “scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/thundershowers.”

Regarding minimum temperature, an official of the department here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.0°C against 16.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.8°C against 11.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.0°C against 13.5°C the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.0°C against 9.2°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.3°C against 16.6°C on previous night and it is 0.8°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.3°C against 23.5°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.8°C, Batote 17.7°C, Katra 23.2°C and Bhadarwah 16.3°C. (GNS)

