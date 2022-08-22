Civilian injured in grenade attack in Anantnag’s Sangam

Anantnag:A civilian was injured in a grenade blast that took place in Sangam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday evening.

An official said that militants hurled a grenade towards CRPF camp in Sangam, however, it missed the target and exploded outside the camp, resulting in minor injuries to a civilian.

He said that the injured person has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

The official said that area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)

