Voting Rights to Non-Locals: Mehbooba calls for all party meeting to decide future course of action

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said that she has contacted Dr Farooq Abdullah to convene an All Party Meeting to decide the future course of action on the issue of giving voting rights to non JK residents stating that it has now gone beyond elections.

She also pitched for the unity among all and said that after 2024 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) like the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, will removeth constitution of India and replace the tricolor with ‘Bhaghwa flag’.

Addressing a news conference here at her Gupkar residence, Mehbooba said that the decisions are not being taken in the interests of the nation, but in the interests of BJP.

“We have been witnessing how the elections are being rigged everywhere in the country, even before and after the elections as well. The BJP is not going to change the country into Hindu Rashtra, but in BJP Rashtra,” she said, adding that the way Article 370 was removed unconstitutionally and Indian constitution was subverted, it is all in the interests of BJP as after the decision, the party sold J&K plot in rest of the countries.

Similarly, voting rights to the non-locals is aimed at conducting fraud elections to allow the BJP fascist local to rule here. “They have understood that after three years of rule in J&K, they couldn’t break the resistance of silent people.”

“The situation is not different for Muslims only, but for every community including Dogra, Pandit as well,” she said, adding that the BJP despite beating the drums for Kashmiri Pandits, failed to ensure ease to them in casting the ballots and in the result of which they have now stopped voting.

“The country should understand the intentions of BJP. After 2024 elections, the constitution of India will also be removed and BJP will replace the tricolor with Bhagwa flag as the party would not turn the country into Hindu Rashtra but BJP Rashtra,” she said.

“Despite spending a hefty amount for deradicalization, the decisions are being taken that will certainly radicalize the youth. The government cannot change the ground reality, but it needs to resolve the issue once for all,” she said.

Pitching for unity, she said “we need to get united after the latest onslaught.” She also appealed to all parties to join hands to fight tooth and nail.

“It’s not about the legality but about the intentions behind it. The government is not following any rule,” she said when asked about the voting rights of non-locals.

She further said that she called Dr Farooq Abdullah to call an All Party Meeting even with those as well, with whom there are differences as the issue is not about the elections. “It is the time when we should focus on the Kashmir resolution more than elections as it has gone beyond elections now. Our youth are being radicalized. Brothers form Kashmir Pandit community is being killed, Police and security forces personnel are being killed, and everybody is suffering.”—(KNO)

