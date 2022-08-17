LG visits Army Hospital, inquires about injured civilian

SRINAGAR:Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Army Hospital in Srinagar earlier today to inquire about the health of Pitambar Nath Pandit, who was injured in Shopian militant attack.
The Lt Governor enquired about the well-being of Sh Pitambar Nath Pandit and asked the doctors to ensure the best possible medical care for his early recovery.
The Lt Governor strongly condemned the attack on civilians in Shopian in which a civilian namely Sunil Kumar has lost his life, and Pitambar Nath Pandit received injuries.
“Pained beyond words on despicable terror attack on civilians in Shopian. My thoughts are with the family of Sh Sunil Kumar. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone. Terrorists responsible for the barbaric act will not
