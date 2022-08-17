6 semi-decomposed bodies found in two houses in Jammu

Jammu: In a shocking incident, at least six semi-decomposed bodies were found in residential houses in Sidhwa area of Jammu city of Wednesday.

An official said that the bodies were found in two residential houses in Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra.

He said that soon after the incident was reported, a police team rushed to the spot and took bodies into their possession.

The official added that preliminary investigation reveals that all these people were from Kashmir and their families have also been informed.

Meanwhile, a senior doctor at GMC Jammu told KNO that all bodies were having a drip attached with them, while the exact reason of death will be known after postmortem.

He said that postmortem will be conducted once their other family members reach Jammu.

A police official said that investigation has been set into motion and SIT is also likely to be constituted to investigate the matter thoroughly

The deceased have been identified as Sakina Begum widow of late Ghulam Hassan, her daughter Naseema Akhter, Rubina Bano, Zafar Ali, Noor-ul-Habib son of Habibullah and Sajad Ahmad son of Farooq Ahmad Magray—(KNO)

