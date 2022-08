Srinagar: All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Tuesday appointed former minister Vikar Rasool Wani as new president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC).

Vikar Rasool Wani has been appointed as new JKPCC chief while Raman Bhall has been appointed as party’s working president.

The announcement was made after the AICC accepted the resignation of Ghulam Ahmad Mir, who tendered his resignation on July 06, 2022, after serving as JKPCC chief for eight years—

