Pahalgam Accident: 6 ITBP personnel dead, dozens injured

Pahalgam: At least six ITBP personnel died after a bus carrying troopers met with an accident in Pahalgam area of Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said here.

An official said that a bus carrying 39 ITBP troopers met with an accident near Chandanwari area of Pahalgam, resulting in death of six ITBP personnel and injuries to dozens others.

He said that the bus fell into a river bed, while police and other officials have reached to the spot for rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Kashmir zone police in a Tweet informed that the injured were being airlifted to Army hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

“In a road #accident near Chandanwari Pahalgam in #Anantnag district, 6 ITBP personnel got #martyred while as several others got injured, who are being #airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted

Meanwhile, DC Anantnag Dr Piyush Singla said that medical teams at GMC Anantnag, District Hospital Anantnag and SDH Seer have been put on high alert and 19 ambulances were earlier rushed to the spot.

He said that local authorities including SDM, Police, SDRF are on the spot and a massive rescue operation was undertaken, while all medical assistance was being provided—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print