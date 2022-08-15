Tiranga rallies held across Kashmir

Srinagar: Dozens of Tiranga rallies were held in many parts of Kashmir valley on Sunday, a day ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, in response to a “Har Ghar Tiranga” clarion call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. One of the biggest of these rallies was held along Boulevard road in Srinagar, which was led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with some senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“It was a walkathon from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden, along the boulevard road,” a senior official in the administration of the UT, told Kashmir Reader, “The rally was attended by hundreds of citizens.”

Sinha, while congratulating the organisers said it was “a new dawn of hopes and dreams”. Sinha was accompanied by BJP leader and Wakf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi, and another woman BJP leader, Hina Bhat.

In south Kashmir, rallies were organised in Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and other places. In Anantnag, BJP workers, municipal workers, and other people held multiple Tiranga rallies in different parts of the main town of Anantnag.

Hundreds of people walked with Indian flags while patriotic songs were blared over loudspeakers. Similar rallies were held in parts of north Kashmir, including Kreeri of Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, and other areas.

“School children held separate such rallies, within the school premises and/or walked the roads with the Indian national flag, with visible zeal and zest,” the official said.

Students of Government Higher Secondary school in Bijbehara town of Anantnag district held one such rally within the premises of their school, where senior police and administrative officials were also present.

“Students, holding the flag, assembled to represent the number 75 to mark the Independence Day,” an official in the Sub-Division Bijbehara told Kashmir Reader.

Meanwhile, police and security forces remained busy ensuring a strict vigil to prevent any militant attack on the eve of Independence Day. Thousands of police and security forces personnel, who were earlier guarding the Amarnath Yatra, remained stationed on the ground to ensure smooth conduct of the Independence Day celebrations.

Hundreds of bunkers and mobile bunkers remain in place while regular frisking of vehicles, commuters, and pedestrians was being carried out across the Kashmir valley to ensure an incident-free August 15.

Heavily armored vehicles could be seen stationed near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk of Srinagar, where CRPF and police personnel frisked vehicles and pedestrians. Similar scenes were reported from other parts of the Kashmir valley.

“The forces personnel have been randomly stopping vehicles and jotting down registration numbers as well as contact details of people on board – apart from frisking the vehicles,” local sources from many parts of the valley told Kashmir Reader.

Moreover, the flag hoisting venues in district headquarters and other places have been heavily guarded with an overwhelming number of forces personnel around them.

“The security is almost foolproof and like Amarnath Yatra was conducted incident-free, we believe the conduct of Independence Day will also be ensured the same way,” a senior police official told Kashmir Reader.

