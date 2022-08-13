MeT Forecasts Widespread Rains From August 15 To 19 In J&K

SRINAGAR – Weatherman on Saturday forecast widespread rains for several from August 15 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to forecast issued by the meteorological department for seven days, isolated light rain has been forecast for next 48 hours and widespread rain with possibility of 76-100% till August 19.

Regarding minimum temperature, a meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 18.9°C against 19.5°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 0.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.6°C against 19.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 12.2°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.0°C against 17.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.0°C against 12.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.8°C against 16.6°C on previous night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.7 against 24.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.6°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 16.2°C, Batote 17.4°C, Katra 23.9°C, Bhadarwah 15.9°C and Kathua 25.2°C.

