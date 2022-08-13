539 Covid cases from Kashmir, 47 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 586 fresh positive cases of Covid with zero deaths, an official bulletin said.

It said that 539 cases were detected from Kashmir division and 47 from Jammu division, thus taking the total cases to 472597.

Moreover, 745 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 122 from Jammu division and 623 from Kashmir division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 185 cases, Baramulla reported 133 cases, Budgam 83 cases, Pulwama reported 05 cases, Kupwara reported 40 cases, Anantnag reported 42 cases, Bandipora reported 09 cases, Ganderbal reported 13 cases, Kulgam reported 24 cases while as Shopian reported 05 fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 27 cases, Udhampur 00, Rajouri 03, Doda 03, Kathua 02, Samba 00, Kishtwar 05, Poonch 02, Ramban 04 while as Reasi reported 01 fresh case for today.

According to the bulletin, out of 472597 positive cases, 4734 are Active Positive (847 in Jammu Division and 3887 in Kashmir Division), 463086 have recovered and 4777 have died; 2346 in Jammu division and 2431 in Kashmir division.

It said that out of 26278092 test results available, 472597 samples have tested positive and 25805495 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 11,500 COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699784 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 142persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 4734in isolation and 321in home surveillance. Besides, 6689810 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

