Indian Airforce holds medical camp at Lingshet village in Ladakh

LEH: A medical camp was organised by 21 Wing Airforce, Leh, for residents of Lingshet village on 06 August 2022.Along with the residents of Lingshet village the residents of nearby villages coming to Lingshet for visit by His Holiness Dalai Lama were benefited by the health checkup camp.
Along with the medical checkup, Health education lectures were also conducted for villagers on topics like precautionary measures of COVID-19, Importance of personal hygiene and healthy lifestyle, basic first aid. Large number of villagers were benefited by the health camp.
The villagers were thankful to Airforce Station Leh for the medical camp and health education lectures. The Lama of Lingshet village appreciated the sincere efforts of 21 Wing Leh for conduct of health camp in remotely located village of Zanskar valley
