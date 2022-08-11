Mechanic arrested for using tricolour to clean cars in Doda

Bhadarwah/Jammu: A 25-year-old mechanic was arrested in Doda town for allegedly using the tricolour to clean vehicles at a repair shop.
After a video went viral on social media about disrespect to the national flag … we immediately lodged an FIR in PS Doda and arrested the person, who disrespected the national flag, SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said.
Umair Ahmed, the mechanic, has been booked under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, he said.
Ahmed is employed at a workshop in Tondwah area of Doda, where the incident took place, police said.
PTI
