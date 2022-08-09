Three day Model United Nations conference concludes at NIT Srinagar

Such events will encourage students to think out of the box: Dir

Srinagar: A three-day Model United Nations (MUN) conference in collaboration with the University of Kashmir concluded on Monday at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

MUN is an academic simulation of the United Nations where students play the role of delegates from different countries and attempt to solve real-world issues with the policies and perspectives of their assigned country.

The KUxNIT-MUN 2022 was organized by the Art and Culture Club (Office of Dean Students Welfare NIT Srinagar, while Dr. Nasir Faried Butt was the coordinator of the event.

The event was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal, while Registrar NIT Srinagar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr. Nissar Ahmad Mir were special guests on the occasion.

In his key speech, Director NIT, Prof. Sehgal appreciated the coordinator Dr. Nasir Faried Butt, and his entire team for organizing the vital conference on the campus.

“Such collaborations- both academic and extracurricular between institutes of higher education should always be encouraged. They are the need of the hour,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal emphasized on organizing such awareness conferences at NIT Srinagar and will definitely encourage students to think out of the box.

Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari expressed his optimism and impressed upon conducting more such events that polish the minds of the students and channelized their energy in pursuing productive endeavors.

“The main goal of such events is to bring together leading thinkers and achievers to share ideas that matter from varied disciplines and cultures. It was aimed at creating meaningful conversations and intellectual exchanges,” Prof. Bukhari said.

Registrar, University of Kashmir, Dr.Nissar Ahmad Mir spoke about hands-on knowledge on international relations and global issues that is necessary for all-round of students and participants.

He highlighted the importance of having a basic awareness of various international issues and conflicts.

“It is important for the students to be trained in critical thinking and soft skills, which will equip them with the ability to better understand the global issues and enable them to formulate solutions regarding the same,” Dr. Mir said.

The coordinator of the event, Dr.Nasir Farid Butt said that the institute will be organizing more such conferences in future where-in eminent personalities from various fields will combine to spark deep discussions and connections.

Presenting his formal vote of thanks, Dr. Nasir expressed his gratitude to Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and KU’s Registrar Dr. Nissar Ahmad for supporting and providing a conducive environment for such academic events.

This event was a great success and fulfilled the main aim of providing a stage to the students across the valley, he said.

The student of different universities and colleges in the Kashmir valley registered to participate and debate the various international issues as is done by the diplomats in the United Nations.

