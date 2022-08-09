CUK holds series of programmes

Ganderbal: To celebrate 75 years of Independence and commemorate it as Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Monday organised multiple functions across all the campuses here on Monday.

The Directorate of Students Welfare (DSW) organised on spot painting competition for the university students on the theme “Environment and Climate Change.” Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members, senior functionaries of the varsity were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah, said the competition theme has a huge significance as the world in general and Jammu and Kashmir in particular is currently facing the threats of climate change. “Immediate measures including afforestation and cutting of greenhouse gases is need of the hour to save the generation next from the ill-effects of the climate change,” Prof. Farooq Shah said.

Addressing the gathering, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar said the university is holding several events to commemorate the Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav and the painting competition is one among them. He said the competition has given platform to the students to showcase their hidden talent and convey a message through the art for preservation and conservation of the natural resources. Prof. Zargar said the competition theme has achieved huge importance during the contemporary times as the climate change is wreaking havoc in several countries wherein flash floods and torrential rains have caused extensive damage to the lives and property.

Dean DSW, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah said, the objective of holding the painting competition on such an important issue was to sensitise the students and public about the environmental hazards and its ramifications.

In the competition, Ragul M of DCJ bagged the first prize while as Muntaha Shah of MBA and Syed Tabiya of Commerce deptt bagged the second and third prize respectively. Assts Profs, S Arokia Mary, Tahira Khatoon and Dinesh were the adjudicators of the competition.

DCJ SCREENS MOVIE ‘GANDHI’

Under the aegis of- Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav- Department of Convergent Journalism, School of Media Studies held screening of the movie ‘Gandhi’ to highlight the role and contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

The film screening was followed by a discussion in which the students and scholars participated. Dean, School of Media Studies, Prof. Shahid Rasool, talked about the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in the freedom struggle.

Dr. Arif Nazir, Head, DCJ, presented a vote of thanks. The event was coordinated by Dr. John Babu Koyyee, Sr Asst Professor, and was attended by other faculty members, Dr. Asif Khan, Dr. Nookaraju, and non-teaching staff.

SLS HOLDS SPECIAL LECTURE

Department of law, SLS, organized a special lecture by Dr. Anil Kumar, Sr Asst Professor, under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav.

Dr Rehana Shawl, Asst Prof, requested Prof. Farooq Ahmad Mir, Dean, SLS, to present a formal welcome address. Prof. Mir highlighted the background of Gender inequality while referring to the evil practices of the past in Indian society. Dr. Anil Kumar spoke on Women Empowerment in India with reference to “New Grammar of Women Empowerment” by Shobana Kamineni, from the book [email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery. He raised questions on the issues related to women’s empowerment in India, like ‘Is women empowerment enough? Is women empowerment against men? During the presentation, many students also participated in the discussion. In conclusion, Dr. Uzma Qadri, Asst Prof, presented a vote of thanks.

