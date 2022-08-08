CMO Bandipora orders probe day after boy dies due to alleged medical negligence in Gurez

Bandipora: A day after teenager died due to alleged medical negligence at Bagtore hospital in Gurez area of Bandipora district, chief medical officer Bandipora Monday order inquiry into the matter.

A boy identified as Umer Ahmad (14) son of Ghulam Rasool Bhat of Dassia Bagtore slipped into Kishanganga River, following which he was rescued and taken to NTPHC Bagtore where locals found hospital gate closed.

Later, locals staged a protest demonstration and accused the medical staff of not performing their duties honestly at the hospital.

Meanwhile, CMO Bandipora ordered inquiry into the matter and constituted a five member committee in this regard

According an order, a team of officers and officials is hereby constituted to inquire into the death of 14 year old child at NTPHC Bagtore.

The committee will be headed by Dr Asif Khan and includes Dr Mohd Asif Khan, Dr Parvaiz Ahmad Wani, Dr Manzoor Ahmad and Mohd Yaqoob Nasir as members.

As per the order the committee has been asked to submit factual report with specific recommendations to the office of CMO within 05 days—(KNO)

