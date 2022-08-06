J&K has taken giant leap in every sector since abrogation of special status: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir has taken a giant leap in every sector since the abrogation of its special status three years ago and the youth now want to work with a smart phone rather than indulge in stone pelting, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday.

“Huge changes have taken place in J-K in the last three years. A common man feels that there has been a huge change in his life. J-K has taken a giant leap in every sector, be it health parameters, PMGSY (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana), saturation of social schemes, e-governance, or start-ups,” Sinha told reporters here.

There was no shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir on the third anniversary of the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories and abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution which accorded special status to the erstwhile state.

“Today shops are open. The youth today want to work with a smart phone rather than indulge in stone pelting. He wants to move ahead towards start-up. This is a huge change,” Sinha said.

The lieutenant governor said the biggest change is that a new confidence has set in among the people across the country because of the decisions taken by the Centre.

“(It is) because of that (confidence) 1.10 crore tourists visited J-K in the last seven months,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print