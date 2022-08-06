DC Bandipora holds public Darbar at S.K Bala

Bandipora August 06: District Administration Bandipora on Saturday organised public Darbar at Saderkoot Bala to get first hand appraisal of various issues of people of sadekoot Bala and other adjacent areas.

The public darbar was presided by Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Dr Owais Ahmed and was attended by SDM Sumbal Dr. Bashir Lone, Exen R&B, CEO Bandipora BDC Hajin, PRIs and officers from Police and civil administration besides general public.

SDM Sumbal at the out set presented the data of various developmental activities.

On the occasion, the general public and PRIs put forth various demands relating to improvement of roads, drinking water supply, Mining, Upgradation of schools, Basic facilities in educational institutions, availability of teachers, transportation, Health, children’s park, availability of tourist huts etc.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dr Owais said that holding public interaction programmes enables administration to have an on spot status of developmental programmes besides other welfare initiatives, schemes run by various departments relating to all sectors.

Related to road construction work Dr. Owais asked people to submit the proposal in the Gram Panchayat meetings in cooperation with PRIs and further decision will be taken.

The DC directed R&B Sumbal to take up all inner links of Saderkoot Bala for Upgradation.

He said District Administration has macdamised 160Kms road against target of 116 kms last year and said macdmisation of roads, upgradation of water supply schemes under JJM and all other basic facilities are going in full swing in district for the welfare of general public.

Most of the problems were solved on spot whereas for rest concerned departments were given instructions for redressal on priority.

The DC on the occasion urged the public to cooperate with administration and submit all requirements pertaining to their areas in consultation with PRIs.

People on the occasion thanked district administration for holding public darbar at S.K Bala and listening to public at their doorsteps.

