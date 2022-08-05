MeT forecasts ‘mainly dry weather’ in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Friday forecast mainly dry weather with chances of a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

“Mainly dry (is expected). A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening,” a meteorological department official said here, adding, “There is no forecast of any significant weather.” He said “no large change” was expected in the next two days also.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was rise at most places in Kashmir and decrease in Jammu division.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 20.0°C against 17.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.3°C against 16.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal there, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 14.8°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.1°C against 15.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 12.0°C against 9.6°C on the previous night. However it was 0.3°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.5°C against 15.6°C on previous night and it was 0.9°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told said

After rains with 21.4mm in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Jammu recorded a low of 23.3°C against 26.3°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal (with 17.22mm rainfall) recorded a low of 19.0°C, Batote 18.5°C, Katra 22.7°C and Bhadarwah 18.5°C while temperature settled at 21.8°C in Kathua which received 69.2mm of rain during the last 24 hours, the highest in entire J&K. (GNS)

