284 people including 174 police, SFs killed in Kashmir Post Art 370 revocation in Kashmir: Police

Srinagar: 284 people including 174 police & security forces personnel and 110 civilians were killed in militancy related incidents in Kashmir Valley since 5 August 2019, officials said on Friday.

The Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet regarding “pre and post security scenario in Kashmir”, said 290 security forces personnel and 191 civilians were killed during the period from 5 August 2016 to 4 August 2019.

It said there 438 “law and order” incidents from 5 August 2019 to 4 August 2022. The number of such incidents during 5 August 2016 to 4 August 2019 was “3686”.

The police said while six police and security forces men were killed in ‘L&O’ from 5 August 2016 to 4 August 2019, the number was zero for subsequent three years following the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into union territories of J&K and Ladakh, as per GNS.(GNS)

