Drugs smuggler killed in accident while avoiding police in J-K’s Udhampur; aide held with Rs 1.9 cr

Udhampur/Jammu, : A narcotics smuggler was killed in an accident while trying to flee from police in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday.

His accomplice was, however, arrested and the police recovered 1.91 crore cash and 250 gm heroin, they said.

During patrolling late on Wednesday, police noticed two people — who were later identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district and his accomplice Jagtar Singh, hailing from Tarn Tarn in Punjab — moving in a suspicious manner near Gole Mela petrol station in Udhampur, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said.

On seeing the police, the duo tried to flee. In the process, Ahmed was hit by an unknown vehicle. He was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, but he died during treatment, the ADGP said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo was involved in narcotics trade. A detailed investigation is underway, he said.

