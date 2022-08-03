Minimum temp rises but stays below normal at most places in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for dry weather with possibility of isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm in next 24 hours, the minimum temperatures recorded rise but settled below normal in J&K barring Jammu and Katra on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 17.5°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 1.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15°C against 16.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.0°C below normal there, he told GNS.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 10.8°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.2°C against 15.6°C last night and it was 1.5°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.6°C against 8.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 16.3°C against 14.6°C on previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.0°C against 24.4°C on the previous night. It was 1.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 15.8°C, Batote 17.6°C, Katra 23.4°C and Bhadarwah 16.0°C, the official added.(GNS)

