BSF troops fire at suspected drone along IB in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel fired at a suspected Pakistani drone along India-Pakistan International border in Kanachak area of Jammu district late Friday night.

A Jammu based spokesperson, in a statement, says that BSF troops fired on an unidentified flying object with blinking light at 09.35 pm in Kanachak area as it tried to cross IB last night.

He said that blinking light was not observed by troops thereafter, while a joint search operation has been launched by BSF and police in the area.

Earlier, BSF fired on a suspected drone on July 23 in the same sector.

Last year, two Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured after Pakistani drones dropped explosives on high security IAF Station in Jammu on June 27—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print