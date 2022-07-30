JK reports 727 fresh cases, 2 deaths

Srinagar: The government on Friday informed that 727 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, 206 from Jammu division and 521 from Kashmir division. Also, 2 COVID related deaths have been reported, 1 from Jammu division and 1 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), there are 4468 Active Positive cases in J&K, 1813 in Jammu Division and 2655 in Kashmir Division. It said that 572 COVID-19 patients recovered, including 346 fromJammu division and 226 from Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours.
The bulletin further said that 14,355 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 134 cases, Srinagar reported 246 cases,Baramulla reported 94 cases, Budgam reported 42 cases, Kupwara reported 49 cases, Anantnag reported 35 cases, Kishtwar reported 19 cases, Bandipora reported 13 cases, Samba and Ganderbal reported 12 cases each, Udhampur reported 07 cases, Kathua reported 05 cases, Rajouri reported 10 cases, Doda reported 09 cases, Pulwama reported 08 cases, Poonch reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 21 cases, Ramban reported 03 cases while Shopian and Reasi reported 01 fresh case each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.
