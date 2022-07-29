Numberdar electrocuted to death in Kulgam

Kulgam: A numberdar of Chadder village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district died of electrocution on Friday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that Ghulam Rasool Dar, son of Abdul Rahman Dar of Chadder Kulgam was repairing an electricity wire outside his home in on Friday afternoon when he received an electric shock.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in an unconscious condition for treatment where the doctors declared him dead.

Ghulam Rasool Dar was the village head (numberdar) of Chadder village in Kulgam district—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print