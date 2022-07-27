Muharram processions to be allowed on permitted routes only: Div Com P K Pole

Budgam,: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir P K Pole on Wednesday said that Muharram processions will be allowed only on permitted routes, which have been already notified by the authorities.

Talking to reporters at Budgam, Pole said that decisions regarding Muharram processions have been taken at the appropriate level.

“Muharram processions will be allowed only on the already permitted routes. All the concerned have also been requested to hold processions through those routes only,” he added.

P K Pole on Wednesday along with other district officers of district Budgam visited Central Imam Bara Budgam ahead of Muharram Ul Haram to take stock of Muharram arrangements to be made available at the Imam Bara—(KNO)

