Kulgam Encounter: Army soldier injured, militants escape

Srinagar:An Army soldier was injured during predawn gunfight with militants in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

A top police officer said that the encounter ensued after a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon-and-search operation in Baryihard Kathpora area of the district. As the joint team move towards suspected target, the hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.

In the ensuing firefight, a soldier was injured and was evacuated to hospital, he said.

Subsequently, there was lull and when this report was filed no fresh exchange of fire took place, the officer said.

Possibility of militants having escaped from the site has not been ruled out even as cordon has been strengthened, the officer added.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print