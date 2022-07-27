BGSBU extends the submission of admission forms till July 31

Srinagar:In view of the large number of requests received from students, The Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Rajouri has extended the last date of filing of online application forms of various Postgraduate, Undergraduate and Diploma programmes for the academic session 2022-23
upto July 31st-2022.
The candidates are advised to visit the admission portal: http://admissions.bgsbu.ac.in available at the university website: www.bgsbu.ac.in for the submission of forms.
