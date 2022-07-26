J&K Reports 697 Covid-19 Cases, Up By 82% In 24 Hours

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 697 covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, nearly 82% increase from yesterday, even as there was no death due to the virus during the time, officials said on Tuesday.

281 cases were reported from Jammu division and 416 from Kashmir division, taking the overall tally to 461255, they said. 383 cases were reported in 24 hours till 5 p.m. on Monday.

Among the total cases, 170259 are from Jammu division and 290996 from Kashmir, they said.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, they said, Srinagar reported 268 cases, Jammu 147, Baramulla 71, Doda 40, Budgam 22, Udhampur and Kupwara 20 each, Kishtwar 16, Bandipora 14, Kathua and Pulwama 13 each, Samba 11, Ganderbal 10, Kulgam 6, Annatnag 3, Pulwama 2 and Reasi 1.

There is no death due to the pathogen in the last 24 hours, they said.

So far 4763 people have succumbed to the virus—2337 in Jammu and 2426 in Kashmir.

Besides, they said, 260 Covid-19 patients recovered during the last 24 hours—110 from Jammu division and 150 from Kashmir Valley. There are now 3816 active cases— 1886 in Jammu and 1930 in Kashmir.

The officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) reported today. So far 51 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K, the officials said. They also informed that 9655 doses of covid-19 vaccine were administered during the time in J&K. (GNS

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print