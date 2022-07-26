JK reports 383 cases

SRINAGAR: The government informed on Monday that 383 fresh positive cases of novel corona virus (COVID-19) were reported in J&K, 146 from Jammu division and 237 from Kashmir division.
It said that 243 more COVID-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals, including 157 from Jammu division and 86 from Kashmir division.
According to the daily media bulletin, 3379 are Active Positive (1715 in Jammu Division and 1664 in Kashmir Division), 452416 have recovered and 4763 have died.
Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 98 cases, Srinagar reported 105 cases, Udhampur reported 17 cases, Baramulla reported 60 cases, Samba and Shopian reported 02 cases each, Kathua and Bandipora reported 06 cases each, Rajouri reported 19 cases, Kishtwar reported 03 cases, Doda reported 01 case, Pulwama reported 13cases, Budgam reported 10 cases, Kupwara reported 09 cases, Anantnag reported 25 cases, Kulgam reported 07 cases.