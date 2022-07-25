Tourism Deptt. sponsors artists’ group for promoting offbeat destinations

SRINAGAR: As part of promoting the offbeat destinations, a group of national level artists sponsored by the Tourism Department is these days visiting various such destinations and capturing them through their art pieces.
The group of artists comprising Shryansy Singh Manu, Arvinder Goldsmith, Gulshan Achari, Sajal Mitra, Vijay Pundkar and Daya Anand today went to Verinag and captured the destination through their paintings and other art forms.
Earlier the group of artists camped at Yousmarg and Kokernag and captured the destinations through their creative media for promoting them.
The group of artists was sponsored by the Department as part of its efforts to promote off beat and lesser known destinations.