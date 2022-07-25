Sopore rescinded from development radar: NC

Says people have no access to power corridors in administration

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday said that restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is the only way out to mitigate the sufferings of poor and hapless masses who are at the receiving end due to official apathy.

This was said by party functionaries at a worker’s meeting of Danger Pura Block held at Dak Bungalow, Sopore. The meet was presided over by North Zone President Javed Dar. Among others District President Baramulla Dr. Sajad Shafi Uri, Irshad Rasool Kar, Chairperson Sopore Municipal council Musarat Kar also addressed the workers.

During the breadth of the meeting the functionaries discussed various organisational matters and the future course of action in the Sopore Assembly segment.

In their address to the workers, the party leaders said that the people in the district are suffering from paucity of basic amenities and crumbling health and education infrastructure all at the same time. The entire North Kashmir, Sopore in particular, the leaders said has long been rescinded from the development radar. “Sopore witnessed little to no infrastructural augmentation and upkeep over the past many years. The projects which were started by the NC led government, were either left mid-way or completely disbanded. Grievances of people continue to remain unattended and unmet,” they said.

On the unavailability of clean drinking water in Sopore the leaders said, “Our local leadership of Sopore has approached the concerned department many times, but all they have done is promise us and do nothing on the ground. The incumbent district administration has failed to provide safe drinking water to people, forcing them to drink contaminated water from a nearby pond.”

The profile of government schools in Sopore tells the same story of neglect, they said adding, “Most of the public schools in the upper reaches lie in shambles. Our party functionaries brought the matter to the notice of district authorities but nothing has been changed on the ground.”

“During the NC led government many hospitals were upgraded to New Type Primary Health Centre (NTPHC), but since then not a single doctor has been deputed here. The maternity hospital which was once the sub-district hospital has not been upgraded since the sub-district hospital was shifted,” they said.

