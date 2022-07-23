Ensure All Precautions To Contain Covid-19 In All Courts In J&K, Ladakh: CJ

Srinagar: Chief Of J&K and Ladakh High Court Justice Pankaj Mithal has directed ensuring of all necessary precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance in all courts in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in letter and spirit to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

“Keeping in view the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir in general and District Jammu & Srinagar in particular, the Chief Justice High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has been pleased to direct that necessary precautions such as maintenance of social distance, wearing of masks and observance of SOPs, shall be observed by the general public as well as the other stakeholders within the court complexes of the High Court and Subordinate Courts in letter and spirit in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection,” Sanjeev Gupta, Registrar General of the court said in an order, . (GNS)

