JK reports 505 fresh cases

Srinagar: In yet another sharp spike, as many as 505 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in J&K in the last 24 hours, 277 in Jammu division and 228 in Kashmir division, the official daily Media Bulletin on novel corona virus (Covid-19) reported on Thursday.
The bulletin said that 152 Covid patients recovered in the last 24 hours, including 97 in Jammu division and 55 in Kashmir division.
It said that J&K now has 2077 Active Positive cases of the virus, 1176 in Jammu Division and 901 in Kashmir Division. The bulletin further said that 14,571 COVID tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh daily positive cases, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 200 cases, Srinagar reported 144 cases, Udhampur reported 25 cases, Baramulla reported 38 cases, Kupwara reported 23 cases, Kishtwar reported 11 cases, Kathua reported 14 cases, Rajouri, Doda and Bandipora reported 5 cases each, Samba and Budgam reported 6 cases each, Pulwama and Ganderbal reported 2 cases each, Anantnag and Reasi reported 3 cases each, Poonch reported 8 cases, Kulgam reported 4 cases, and Shopian reported 1 case.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.