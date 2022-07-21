Follow Covid guidelines in marriage functions: Dir Health

Srinagar: With rise in Covid cases, Directorate of Health Services Kashmir on Wednesday urged people of Kashmir not to lower guard against Covid and follow all SOP’s in letter and spirit.
Addressing a media persons in Srinagar, Director Health Services Kashmir Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather said marriage season is at its peak and people at crowded places must follow CAB to avoid spread of this virus.
“Almost our entire population is immunized and people who contracted the virus also have immunity which has also helped us as cases are mild and hospitalisation rate is also very low,” he said.
“There is no need to panic and there is no alarming situation but there is need to remain alert and not to lower guard and follow all SOP’s, ” he said.
Booster doses were so far given to all above 60 years of age besides health care workers and front line workers and the process is going on, he added.
