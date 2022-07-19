Dry weather predicted today, rain from July 20-24 in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast dry weather in next 24 hours and rain and thunderstorm during July 20-24 in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather is expected for most part of the day. However, a brief spell of Rain/Thunderstorm may occur towards late afternoon/evening, although chances are less,” a meteorological department official here said about the forecast for today.

Regarding subsequent five days, he said, rain/thunderstorm was likely (50-60%) at scattered places of Kashmir and at many places of Jammu (mainly in morning hours) during 20-24th.

Meanwhile minimum temperatures recorded a jump with mercury settling above normal at all places in the J&K.

The MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 20.6°C against 19.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.4°C against 18.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.8°C against 15.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.0°C against 17.8°C last night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 13.5°C against 11.5°C and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 17.8°C against 16.3°C on previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 27.1°C against 26.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.0°C, Batote 20.5°C, Katra 25.7°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 21.1°C, the official said. (GNS)

