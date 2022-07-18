Tehsildar, NT arrested for demanding, accepting bribe in Shalteng tehsil office: ACB

Srinagar: The anti corruption bureau on Monday trapped and arrested tehsildar Shalteng and naib-tehsildar Batamaloo for demanding and accepting bribe.

According to a statement, that ACB trapped and arrested Mohammad Younis Bangroo, Tehsildar Shalteng, Srinagar and Gh. Rasool Hajam, Naib Tehsildar, Batamaloo while demanding ₹5 lakh and accepting ₹2 lakh bribe as first instalment.

The statement reads that ACB received a written complaint alleging therein that Tehsildar and Naib-Tehsildar of Tehsil Office Shalteng are demanding ₹5 lakh as bribe for allowing the complaints to run their business on Nazool land transferred in their favour under Roshni Act (The Act which has been recently declared ultra virus) at Rampur area of Chattabal in Srinagar, while the matter is sub-judice and pending disposal before the Court of law.

It reads that the complainants pleaded for justice and both the revenue officers demanded bribe of ₹5 lakh for allowing them to run their business on the said land.

“The amount of bribe was settled to be paid in instalments. As first instalment, the complainants were asked to pay ₹2 lakh. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law,” it added.

The statement added that on receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 29/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered in this Bureau and investigation was taken up.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted. The team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed Tehsildar, Shalteng while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of ₹2 lakh from the complainant as first instalment of ₹5 lakh. The bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused Naib Tehsildar, Batmaloo in presence of independent witness. Tehsildar was also arrested by the ACB team.”

It reads that later searches were carried out at the residences and official quarters of the alleged accused Public Servants, subsequent to the searches at Tehsil office, Shalteng, while further investigation into the case is going on—(

