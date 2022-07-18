MeT forecasts isolated to scattered rain in J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm in next 24 hours even as the minimum temperature recorded increase and settled above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Isolated to scattered light rain/TS is expected in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours and scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/TS for subsequent two days,” a meteorological department official here said.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 19.6°C against 18.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 18.6°C against 16.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 15.4°C against 12.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 17.8°C against 15.2°C last night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 11.5°C against 10.0°C and it was 0.6°C below normal for the place. Kupwara town saw a low of 16.3°C same as on previous night and it was 0.7°C ‘below’ normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.3°C against 24.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 19.2°C, Batote 19.7°C, Katra 24.4°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 19.7°C, the official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print