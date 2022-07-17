Take Covid control precautions and be safe: CS urges people

SRINAGAR: In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday appealed to the people to take the necessary precautions and be safe.

He said that it is better to take preventive measures than taking the risk of getting affected by the disease.

Mehta was impressed that it is time to renew our efforts to contain this contagious virus from spreading again. He stated that there is a little surge in Covid positive cases but the mortality fortunately is very low.

Under these circumstances he enjoined upon all to enforce mandatory SoPs like wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitisers etc. He advised them to take precautions and be careful in public places for the general good of all of them.

The Chief Secretary also encouraged the people to take the precautionary dose whoever is eligible.

He made out that it is the mass vaccination that has saved human lives last time and this time again people should show prudence by taking the free booster doses for their safety and well being.

Mehta also directed the concerned to commence an IEC campaign and create awareness among masses.

He asked them to be vigilant and ensure that the virus does not spread uncontrollably. He asked them to monitor the situation constantly and take measures simultaneously.

He also showed confidence that last time our performance was efficient as we didn’t let the situation take an ugly turn. He exuded hope that this time we together would better that record by playing our respective roles by being responsible and careful.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print