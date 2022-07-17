Spike in Covid with 224 daily cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a spike in daily Covid cases with 224 fresh cases reported on Saturday, an official bulletin said.
This is the first major spike in the last four months.
The bulletin said that 112 cases were reported in Jammu division and 112 in Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 456829.
Moreover, 113more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 55fromJammu division and 58 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, it said that Jammu reported 82 cases, Srinagar reported 88 cases, Udhampur reported 11 cases, Kathua reported eight cases, Baramulla reported seven cases, Budgam, Doda and Poonch reported four cases each, Kupwara reported three cases, Pulwama and Ganderbal reported five cases each, Rajouri reported two cases, Samba reported one case while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
